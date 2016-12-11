John McNicholl is back at Abbey Theatre

Regarded as Ireland’s best concert performer, John McNicholl returns by popular demand to The Alley Theatre, Strabane, on Thursday, December 22.

This is following three very successful years of Christmas concerts at this venue and he received a sustained standing ovation at last year’s concert.

This show, which is entitled: ‘John McNicholl Christmas Concert’, will commence at 8.00 p.m. and is a three-hour show.

The star will be supported by Country Features, Gary Wilson and The John McNicholl Band.

John, who hails from the village of Foreglen, is without doubt one of the top singers in Ireland. This year, he has appeared at shows all over Ireland, England, Australia and America.

He takes his own fan club on tour to Nashville, Tennessee, on a yearly basis. The popular John performs at many venues on this tour, which sells out regularly. During 2016, John starred in very successful Mediterranean and Caribbean cruises. He has won many awards to date including the male vocalist of the year.

This highlights the calibre of the Foreglen singer, when consideration is taken of the many talented artistes throughout Ireland.

He has shared the stage with many top singers, including: Cliff Richard, Elton John, Ricky Skaggs, Reba McIntyre and Barry Gibb.

John, who is known as ‘Ireland’s Ambassador of Country Music’, will include many Christmas numbers and various tracks from his past albums.

The popular Country Features duo is made up of Robbie Pearson, from Irvinestown in County Fermanagh and Florence Given, who resides outside Fintona. They have been together on the country music scene since 2005, when they met at a talent competition.

Robbie (vocals/keyboards/programmer) and Florence (vocals/songwriter) have been providing a variety of music for concerts, festivals, cruises, weddings, dances, parties and other functions. They have won many awards down through the years, including the best Irish country duo.

The compere for this Christmas special will be Gary Wilson, who resides in Kesh, County Fermanagh.

Tickets, £20, are available from The Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com