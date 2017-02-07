Ed Sheeran ticket warning

The Consumer Council is advising music fans to think twice before paying over-inflated prices for tickets to an Ed Sheeran concert in Dublin.

The advice comes following reports of tickets selling online at inflated prices for the event which is due to take place at Dublin’s 3Arena on April 13.

Speaking about buying from unofficial outlets and secondary ticket sales, Philippa McKeown-Brown, Head of Consumer Empowerment and Protection said:

“Many Ed Sheeran fans will be disappointed to have missed out on tickets, but this will be nothing compared to the feeling you’ll have if you fall victim to ticket fraud.

“If you see tickets for re-sale from a secondary ticket agent, by law you must be given:

· Full and clear information about the event e.g. timings, seat numbers or arena area;

· The original ‘face-value’ cost of the ticket;

· Any restrictions for the ticket(s) e.g. age limits, restricted views or limited access; and

· A contact email must also be provided should any problems arise.

Philippa added “It’s also worth checking to see if the ticket seller belongs to the Association of Secondary Ticket Agents (ASTA), as members must follow a code of conduct.

“We would also urge consumers not to buy from someone on the street or near the venue – if the tickets aren’t genuine you’ll have lost your money and it’s unlikely you’ll be able to track the seller down.”

When it comes to purchasing the tickets Philippa explained “If purchasing a single ticket costing over £100 consider using a credit card as this gives you added protection known as equal or joint liability. If you’re buying a number of tickets, or the ticket value is less than £100, consider using a credit or debit card as you may be able to use the card provider’s voluntary ‘Chargeback’ scheme.”

For more information download a copy of the ‘Buying secondary tickets for concerts and events’ factsheet from the Consumer Council website www.consumercouncil.org.uk or call 0800 121 6022 for a free copy.