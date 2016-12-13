Cara Dillon releases Christmas album

Dungiven born songstress Cara Dillon has just released a new album, just in time for the festive season,

If you have ever yearned for an atmospheric and cinematic soundtrack to accompany the mystery and faith abound in the Christmas story then look no further.

Cara Dillon’s new offering “Upon A Winter’s Night” captures the essence of Christmas with a collection of songs ancient and modern that provide a much needed antidote to 21st century Yuletide excess.

Here, the story of Christmas is retold with gravitas and reverence with the mood shifting from joyous wonder to reflection, faith and celebration.

The track list includes traditional favourites, some Christmas hymns and four originals including the title track “Upon A Winter’s Night” (written by Sam Lakeman and their son Noah), “Standing By My Christmas Tree” and “Mother Mary” (both written by Cara and Sam) plus “The Huntsman” (a wintry instrumental by Sam).

There is another side to Christmas...far away from Bing crooning and Noddy screaming…it’s a place where the story of Jesus’ birth is retold with genuine wonder and celebrated with the dignity, passion and beauty it deserves.

Cara and Sam don’t release music often, but whenever they do it’s an occasion to treasure. This is certainly no exception and will undoubtedly become a Christmas classic for many.

Cara and her musical partner and husband Sam Lakeman will tour the UK with their band for their first Christmas tour with many dates sold out already.

Born in Dungiven in 1975, surrounded and infused with the rich cultural heritage of her native County Derry, Cara has risen to become one of the finest exponents of traditional Irish song anywhere in the world.

Possessing a rare and unique voice that has been lauded since her very beginnings winning the All Ireland singing trophy aged only 14.

Dillon, first made waves in 2001, with her eponymous solo album released on Rough Trade which also went on to win two BBC Folk Awards.

Two further successful albums were released on Rough Trade with the single ‘Never In A Million Years’ spending weeks on the R2 Playlist.

Her album “Hill Of Thieves” went on to win BBC Album Of The Year at the 2010 Folk Awards and her most recent offering “A Thousand Hearts” was released on her own Charcoal Records label in conjunction with SONY.

With an exceptional voice that won the All-Ireland singing trophy aged just 14, Cara has subsequently performed all over the world and is cited as a huge influence by artists such as Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding and countless others.

Recent years have seen her return wholeheartedly to her Irish roots creating fresh interpretations of traditional standards with stunning results.

Her reach is truly global with fans to be found all over the world with her clear, Northern Irish voice even seducing giants such as Disney who, in 2010, asked her to sing the title song to the animated movie “Tinkerbell and the Great Fairy Rescue”.

She’s won countless awards and accolades including “Album Of The Year” at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, The Meteor Music Award for “Best Irish Female”, and Tatler’s “Woman Of The Year in Music” and has appeared in prestigious concert halls and at festivals the world over. A

lways looking to introduce her voice and music to new listeners, Cara’s topped the charts with dance remixes, guest appearances and, more recently, presented her songs with full orchestral backing bringing her music to an entirely new audience.

Whether she’s singing her native traditional songs of lost love and emigration, or original compositions, you will be hard pressed to find a more emotive and captivating performer.

Cara Dillon is at the very top of her field and one has the feeling she’ll remain there for a very long time.