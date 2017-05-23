Londonderry restaurant named Best NI Food Tourism Experience

Browns Restaurant Bonds Hill has been named ‘Best Food Tourism Experience’ in Northern Ireland at the local Tourism Awards.

Described as ‘a labour of love’ for the team headed up by Chef Patron Ian Orr and Marcus Roulston, the award comes in a year when the restaurant is also enjoying the title of ‘Best Restaurant in Co Londonderry’ for the eighth consecutive year.

Ian Orr Chef Patron, Browns Restaurant Group; Arlene Foster, MLA, Fermanagh and South Tyrone; Marcus Roulston, Managing Director, Browns Restaurant Group

The dedicated team, who use the freshest local produce to create award winning menus, were also listed in the 2017 Michelin Guide and are open for lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and cater for private functions with ‘Browns Anywhere’.

Marcus Roulston, Browns Restaurant Group, said: “It’s remarkable to be named ‘Best Food Tourism Experience’ in Northern Ireland.

“When we opened our doors with our fine dining restaurant in 2009 we were the first team to offer the people of Londonderry and beyond a unique gastronomical experience.

“We take great pride in being the catalyst to putting Londonderry on the ‘foodie map’.

We also won ‘Best Restaurant in Ulster’ for the first time in 2013 and again in 2016.

“It’s a testament to the great team at ‘Browns Restaurant Bonds Hill’ headed up by Phelim O’Hagan and Chris Thompson to win this prestigious award, who would like to thank their loyal customers for their continued support.

“And it’s fitting that we should be named the ‘Best Food Tourism Experience’ in Northern Ireland hot on the heels of the city being named ‘Destination Delicious’ since our chef Ian Orr was instrumental in creating Northern Ireland’s new signature dish as the finale to the Year of Food and Drink.”

Browns Bonds Hill has been a firm fixture on the foodie map since 2009, offering customers great value for money across a variety of dining options menus from wine dinners to afternoon tea, Sunday Lunch to midweek foodie offers and much more.

Ardtara Country House Hotel, part of the Browns Restaurant Group, was highly commended in the same category.

The stunning Victorian country house set in 10 wooded acres in Mid Ulster is renowned for the home from home experience the team lavishes on its guests. To book a table and enjoy the ‘Best Food Tourism Experience’ in Northern Ireland at ‘Browns Bonds Hill’, tel 028 7134 5180.

You can also visit the site on Facebook at facebook.com/brownsrestaurantderry and Twitter at twitter.com/diningatbrowns and follow the team on Instagram at instagram.com/brownsrestaurants.