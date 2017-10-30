Londonderry Hallowe'en: What's On Monday

Derry City and Strabane District Council have compiled a list of events taking place today (Monday) as part of the packed Under the Samhain Moon Hallowe’en programme for Londonderry.
10am - 4pm. Sbooky Halloween Festival, Foyleside. Free. All ages
Age 12 -16 years, 12pm – 1pm, DJ Mark Young, Main Stage, Guildhall Sq. Free. All ages - 12 noon - 4pm
Halloween Unmasked – Drop In plus DJs & Karaoke Our Space, Northern Counties Building, Waterloo Place. Free Age 11+. 12.10pm, 1.10pm, 2.10pm, 3.10pm and 4pm
Winifred the Witch’s Weird & Wonderful Tales, Guildhall, Whittaker Suite. £1.50 per ticket. Ages 4 -11 years 12.30 – 8.30pm.
The Haunted Pencil Art Exhibition, Garden of Reflection Gallery, Bishop St. Free. All ages. 12 noon – 9pm.
Haunted Harvest Market, Guildhall Square & Waterloo Place. Free. All ages. 12 noon – 9pm
Exploration Dome, Waterloo Place. £3, shows every half hour. All ages 12 noon- 9pm.
Home Grown Halloween Talent, Bandstand, Waterloo Place. Free. All ages 1pm, 2pm, 3pm.
The Boy, The Witch & The Werewolf – The Battle to Save the Moon, Guildhall, Main Hall. £2.50 per ticket approx. 40 minute show. All ages 1pm -5pm.
Live Music Thumpin’ Jellyfish, face painting and balloon modelling, Craft Village. Free. All ages. 1pm -6pm.
Jumping Clay Kid’s Crafts, Visitor Information Centre, Waterloo Place. Free. All ages. 1.30pm – 3.30pm.
Voices of the Foyle, Main Stage, Guildhall Sq. Free. All ages. 2pm - 4pm.
The Demon –Street Animation, Guildhall Sq/ Waterloo Place. Free. All ages. 2pm – 10pm.
Monster Fun Fair, Ebrington Square. Various. All ages. 2pm, 3pm, 4pm.
Kid’s Planet Crafting Workshops, Craft Village. £2.50 from www.derrycraftvillage.com All ages 2pm - 5pm.
Halloween Themed Afternoon Tea, Everglades Hotel, Adults £19 /Children £10 Tel: 028 7132 1066. All ages. 3pm -5pm.
Baba Yaga - Street Animation, Guildhall Sq/ Waterloo Place. Free. All ages. 3.45pm - 5.15pm.
Jeanette and Rory, Main Stage, Guildhall Sq. Free All ages 4pm – 6pm.
Tulip Ginderhorn –Street Animation, Guildhall Sq/ Waterloo Place. Free. All ages 4pm - 10pm.
Zombie Apocalypse, Lock n’Load, Springtown. Industrial Estate. £7 - £9 tickets Tel: 028 71 279 050 All ages 4.30pm – 7pm.
Museum of the Moon, Guildhall. Free. All ages 4.30pm to 7pm.
SPARK Guildhall Square & Waterloo Place Free All ages 5pm, 6.30pm and 8pm.
See No Evil The Playhouse £5 11+ Event 5.30pm – 7.45pm.
DJ Mark Young Main Stage, Guildhall Sq. Free All ages 6pm – 8pm.
Frightful Family Fun Creggan Country Park £3.50 booking essential Tel: 028 71363133 All ages 6pm - 10pm.
House of Horrors Long Tower Youth Club. Under 14s £3 / Adults £4 Tel: 02871 367 388. All ages, 6pm, 7pm, 8:30pm.
Fire Wallby In Your Space, Magazine Gate, Free, All ages. 6pm – 8.30pm Awakening the Walls, City Walls & Surrounding Areas. Free. All ages 6pm – 10pm.
Trail of Terror, The Playtrail. £4, booking essential. Tel: 028 71368 173 Strictly 10+ 6.30pm -8.30pm.
The Crows- Street Animation, Guildhall Sq/ Waterloo Place. Free. All ages 6.30pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm.
Ghostbus Tours,Side of Guildhall (opp car park) Adult £8/ Under 16 £5 Tel: 028 71 267284 Suitable 5+ 7PM.
The 5K Zombie Run, In aid of Children in Crossfire Departs Sainsbury’s Adult £7, Child £3.50, Family £15 www.childrenincrossfire.org/zombierun. All ages 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm.
Gothic Organ Performance, Guildhall Main Hall. Free. All ages, 7.30pm - 10pm.
See No Evil, The Playhouse £5 18+ Event 8pm – 9.30pm.
Halloween Screening – The Pact Nerve Centre Cinema £3.50 plus booking fee Age 15+.
