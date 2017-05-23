Locals continue to put Londonderry on the map as leading foodie destination

Following Londonderry City and Strabane District Council’s success as part of the NI 2016 Year of Food and Drink, the Council is keen to create a strong legacy around the local food and drink sector and is hoping to establish a food network group that will bring forward new ideas and initiatives to further support the region as a leading foodie destination.

It’s proposed that the Food Network will engage with those involved in the food and drink industry in both the private and public sector, to work collaboratively to build on the successes achieved to date, identify gaps, develop initiatives and ideas to really drive the local food sector.

Encouraging groups to sign up to be part of the Network, Catherine Goligher, Food Tourism Project Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council said it was hoped that there was an interest among the local food and drink sector to continue to work collectively to build on the momentum of the Year of Food and ensure continued success.

The Council is engaging with the local food and drink industry to gauge their views and opinions and would like to invite businesses to complete an online survey ahead of the first meeting that is provisionally set for early June, she said.

“We are really excited about our recent successes with the Year of Food and Drink and the way in which Londonderry and Strabane’s food tourism is expanding and developing. We believe the setting up of the Food Network is a great way of continuing to engage with all of our partners and allowing us to create a strong legacy for the future,” Catherine added.

Anyone involved in the local food and drink industry who is keen to get involved is encouraged to visit the website to complete the online survey – derrystrabane.com/food/foodnetwork or alternatively to contact Catherine directly at catherine.goligher@derrystrabane.com.