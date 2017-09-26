Coronation Street favourite Liz Dawn dies aged 77

Actress Liz Dawn who played feisty Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street has died.

A post on the Coronation Street Facebook page says: "It is with the greatest sadness that we have learned our beloved Liz Dawn has passed away last night. Her family at Coronation Street are heartbroken.

We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy at this very sad time to Liz’s devoted husband Don, her loving children Graham, Dawn, Ann and Julie, their families and her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

We have been blessed to have Liz in our lives, as she was such a kind, considerate and caring friend and colleague. As Coronation Street’s Vera Duckworth for 34 years, Liz brought so much joy and happiness to so many. She was a wonderful actress who will forever be a true Coronation Street legend."

A statement from her family adds: "We are devastated and heartbroken at the passing of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, the incredible Liz Dawn.

Liz died peacefully last night at home with her loving family around her.

She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing."

On behalf of ITV and the programme Coronation Street’s Executive Producer, Kieran Roberts said:

"Liz Dawn was a true Coronation Street legend, a brilliant actor and a wonderful person. Everyone lucky enough to have worked with Liz during her thirty-four years playing Corrie icon Vera Duckworth will remember her with huge affection."

After being diagnosed with emphysema, Dawn was written out of the soap in 2008 when Vera died in her sleep.

Two years later, she made a moving comeback as the much-loved Corrie resident.

Just before he passed away, Jack saw a vision of the wife who had spent years nagging him and they shared a last dance together.

In 2012, Tarmey died in Spain. At the time, she said: "You couldn't wish to meet a more lovely man and a true gentleman."

Speaking about her health on a celebrity version of the Jeremy Kyle Show in 2014, the actress revealed: "I take a lot of tablets. I just live every day and get on with it."

Born Sylvia Butterfield, the actress was best known by her professional name Elizabeth or Liz Dawn.

She was awarded an MBE in the 2000 birthday honours.

Coronation Street's executive producer, Kieran Roberts, said in a statement: "Liz Dawn was a true Coronation Street legend, a brilliant actor and a wonderful person.

"Everyone lucky enough to have worked with Liz during her 34 years playing Corrie icon Vera Duckworth will remember her with huge affection."