BBC's call for budding NI MasterChefs

The BBC is on the lookout for the next amateur MasterChef champion.

Prep of series 14 of the popular cookery show is under way at Shine TV, who are now looking for applications from Northern Ireland for the 2018 incarnation.

So if you fancy being grilled by Greg Wallace and John Torode, or always feel that your pavlova could rise to the occasion, then perhaps it’s time to put your culinary skills to the test.

Applicants, who must be 18 years of age and over as of 1st October 2017, have until Friday August 4 to fill in the online form at http://apply.masterchef.com/amateurs.html.

The producers can be contacted at MasterChef Series 14, Shine TV, 42 Gloucester Ave, London NW1 8JD or at info.masterchef@shine.tv.

More at: http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/takepart/masterchef