Strabane and Saints battle out Eric Cooke Final

It is North West T20 finals day at Magheramason on Sunday with the Eric Cooke Memorial Cup game between Strabane and St Johnston starting at 12 noon followed by the Faughan Valley decider between Coleraine and Bready at 4pm.

The Cooke Cup has become a regular feature on the North West calendar and befitting the former International umpire it looks set to be keenly contested by the respective clubs.

This will be Strabane’s first time competing for the trophy and the Red Caps will no doubt be very keen to add it to their honours board.

They certainly have the personnel to serve it up to the Donegal side themselves former T20 day winners- and the Park outfit will be hoping their big-game players come to the party.

It’s a solid line-up headed by Peter and Aaron Gillespie, Kevin Pretorius, Ryan Gallagher, Tommy Barr and company and if they are on their game, Strabane would start favourites.

The Saints though don’t mind a scrap and David Lapsley has a really good blend of youth and experience at his disposal this year.

Josh Cole and Jack Macbeth have really progressed from last year with David Anthony, Michael Rankin and Jacob Maroske joining skipper Anthony in a fairly decent eleven.

It could be a decent contest this and weather permitting should draw a decent crowd to the Magheramason venue.