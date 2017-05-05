NW CRICKET: Weekly Fixtures

Although there are only three games down for decision in both the Long’s Supervalu Premier League and Championship, more big scores are expected.
While all eyes will be on the North West on Saturday, local crickets fans will be glued to the action from London on Sunday.
Ireland, which features four men from the North West - William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Stuart Thompson and Craig Young - take on England in their second ODI at Lord’s, on Sunday; as they look to bounce back from Friday’s seven wicket loss to Eoin Morgan’s men.
Saturday
Long’s Supervalu Premier League
Drummond v Brigade
Coleraine v Bready
Eglinton v Fox Lodge
Long’s Supervalu Championship
Killyclooney v Burndennett
Glendermott v Strabane
Ballyspallen v Bonds Glen
Long’s Supervalu Qualifying One
Brigade II v Sion Mills
Bonds Glen II v Bready II
Eglinton II v Fox Lodge II
Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Two
The Nedd v Coleraine II
Strabane II v Glendermott II
Limavady v Bready III
Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Three
Burndenett II v Killyclooney II
North Fermagh v Ballyspallen II
Donemana III v Drumond II
Bready IV v Newbuildings II
Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Four
Ardmore III v Maghera
Killyclooney III v Fox Lodge III
Sunday
Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Four
Eglinton III v Coleraine III