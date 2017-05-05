NW CRICKET: Weekly Fixtures

Although there are only three games down for decision in both the Long’s Supervalu Premier League and Championship, more big scores are expected.

While all eyes will be on the North West on Saturday, local crickets fans will be glued to the action from London on Sunday.

Ireland, which features four men from the North West - William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Stuart Thompson and Craig Young - take on England in their second ODI at Lord’s, on Sunday; as they look to bounce back from Friday’s seven wicket loss to Eoin Morgan’s men.

Saturday

Long’s Supervalu Premier League

Drummond v Brigade

Coleraine v Bready

Eglinton v Fox Lodge

Long’s Supervalu Championship

Killyclooney v Burndennett

Glendermott v Strabane

Ballyspallen v Bonds Glen

Long’s Supervalu Qualifying One

Brigade II v Sion Mills

Bonds Glen II v Bready II

Eglinton II v Fox Lodge II

Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Two

The Nedd v Coleraine II

Strabane II v Glendermott II

Limavady v Bready III

Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Three

Burndenett II v Killyclooney II

North Fermagh v Ballyspallen II

Donemana III v Drumond II

Bready IV v Newbuildings II

Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Four

Ardmore III v Maghera

Killyclooney III v Fox Lodge III

Sunday

Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Four

Eglinton III v Coleraine III