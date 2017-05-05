NW CRICKET: Rectory men face favourties Strabane

With the St Johnston versus Newbuildings game not scheduled to take place until Sunday week there are only three matches in the Championship on Saturday.

Game of the day is at the Rectory where Strabane’s title credentials are likely to be rigorously tested by Alan Johnson’s Glendermott side.

The Red Caps were far too hot for St Johnston to handle in week one but will need to have their wits about them against the Bonds Street outfit who themselves started with a win.

It’s not unreasonable to expect both of these teams to be competing at the business end of the table and much might depend on the respective “big match” players.

On what we’ve seen so far, and although it is very early days, the visitors might just have the edge.

Killyclooney will try to follow up Saturday’s win when they tackle Burndennett and Darren Moan’s team will start favourites against the visitors who were another side to be let down by their intended overseas target this year.

On their day ’Dennett would be a match for most but with Andre Henry, Darren Moan, Mark Gordon an co. lying in wait here, they may have to wait for another day to get those first points on the board.

The final game sees Ballyspallen entertain Bonds Glen as both go in search of a first win of the season.

The paor of them have as new overseas player in tow this time and again, much may come down to who does what on the day.

With almost 100 runs in his two games to date Darnell McCallum certainly looks the part and if he gets going on Saturday the home side might be able to do enough to take the points.

On Sunday, Ballyspallen pulled off something of a surprise when they were too strong for the Foxies in the Sam McConnell Memorial Charity Cup at Bready.

Brian Allen’s men batted first but were restricted to 122-3 with Dean McCarter making an unbeaten 57 and overseas man Cebo Tshiki chipping in with 29.

Mark Averill conceded just seven runs from his four overs and Stephen Kennedy only 14 from his spell and the latter it was who help the reply together with an unbeaten 48.

’Spallen’s overseas man Darnell McCallum made a half century in that defeat at Killyclooney on Saturdayand he looked very useful in Sunday’s final as well with an even-time 40 as they cruised to an eight wicket verdict.