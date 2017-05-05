NW CRICKET: Bannsiders face Bready

There are just three games this Saturday scheduled in the Long’s Supervalu Premier League, as Donemana’s clash against Ardmore is postponed.

The big game at the weekend, is at Coleraine where the visitors are Bready, both sides having impressive opening day victories.

Coleraine v Bready

The Bannsiders, having just missed out on the league title last season, showed with their victory at Ardmore that they are going to be very much in the hunt for silverware this time round.

Their opening attack was very impressive in that game and professional Graham Hume looks a real big signing.

Bready skipper David Scanlon was a happy man after his side’s win last Saturday.

However he knows there will be bigger tests ahead and this is one of them.

He needs all his players to be at their best and they will miss pace bowler Craig Young, who is on international duty.

Prediction: Coleraine.

Drummond v Brigade

Chris Moore has a big job on his hands after their hammering last week, they are a better side than that although they have to go out and prove it, its early days but things don’t look to bright.

Brigade will probably still be without their professional for at least another week but they are packed with talent as they showed in last Saturday’s win at Fox Lodge, they also unearthed Niall McDonnell as a useful change bowler.

Prediction: Brigade.

Eglinton v Fox Lodge

The Villagers will be without Stuart Thompson and that will be a big loss as he looked in great nick at Donemana last week.

There is also some doubt about Craig Averill’s availability, however they still have a decent side.

The Foxies scored over 200 in last weeks defeat by Brigade but their bowling attack looked extremely weak and that has to improve, they will see this as one of the games that they are capable of winning.

Prediction: Eglinton.