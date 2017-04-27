NW CRICKET: Andy McBrine ready for Lords test

Donemana’s Andy McBrine admits the next few weeks herald exciting times for North West cricket as the new season gets underway this weekend.

The 23-year-old, who celebrates his birthday later this week, can’t wait for next month’s ODI encounters against the old enemy England at Bristol and Lords.

“Every game you play for Ireland is a big game,” he insisted.

“But it’s not every day you get the challenge to compete against one of the top three or four test nations in the world and we are going into the games very excited because you never know what will happen in a game of cricket.

“After our series in India against Afghanistan, we are all looking forward to the England games coming up.

“We had some fitness tests in Dublin on Monday, followed up with some training sessions before heading back to our clubs, so all the lads are excited and really looking forward to the next couple of games starting next Friday. It’s not every day you get the opportunity to play England, at Lords, so we need to embrace it.”

It’s not every day you get the opportunity to play England, at Lords, so we need to embrace it. Andy McBrine

McBrine also concedes that domestically for both the Holm men and the North West Warriors it’s a big 2017 ahead.

“It’s going to be another big season for Donemana coming up,” he added.

“We have the league and the Senior Cup to defend but we know that we are capable of doing that. Yes, we know that a lot of teams have strengthened, but we haven’t really lost anybody.

“We still have the same team as last year, apart from our pro (professional), we have a new professional Imran Butt coming in.

“Gary and William (McClintock) have been a big part of our team over the last four or five years, so it’s great to have them staying on as it gives the club a big boost, because had they gone it would have been two big losses to us.

“As for the Warriors,the results have really come on especially the last two or three seasons, so it’s going to be another big campaign for the Warriors and I’m looking forward to that.

“Our first match is against Leinster Lightning in Dublin, on May 1st. The lads have been working hard all winter and have put in a really good effort, so we are looking forward to the season and want to continue to improve.”