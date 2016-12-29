WORLD DARTS: Gurney to face MVG

Talented Waterside thrower, Daryl Gurney faces his toughest test yet, as he comes up against world number one Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals stages at the PDC World Championship, at Alexandra Palace, tonight.

The 30-year-old who is the last man to defeat MVG a few months ago in Germany, will take confidence from that win.

“A lot of people are scared of Michael, I’m ain’t scared of Michael,” admitted Gurney.

“Michael can score well and he’s the best finisher, I think, in the game. That’s why he’s so good. I can score with him and if I have a good finishing day, I can stick with him.

“He’s the best player in the world and I’m proud that I’m the last person to beat him.”

Daryl had a hard fought last 16 win over Mark Webster yesterday, at a packed ‘Ally Pally,’ Gurney lost the first set to the Welsh man before hitting a purple patch and racing into a 3-1 lead.

But Webster bounced back to send the match into a deciding set in which Gurney missed three chances at double top to close out the match.

He then missed five doubles in succession in another leg to claim victory but, after squandering clear-cut chances, he reacted to the pressure the crowd were putting him under to hold his nerve and secure a 3-1 win in the final set.

A relieved man to have booked his place in the quarter-finals, Daryl was disappointed by his performance.

“I’m just really relieved to have come through,” he declared.

“I should have won the game earlier, I think I should have won 4-1, maybe 4-2.

“The only thing that went against me was my doubles for the match. They were dreadful and I just wish one of them had fallen in, to be honest. I couldn’t deflect off another dart to win the match but, in the end, I won,” he added.

Gurney, who threw seven maximums in an average of 92.33 in yesterday’s win, will play first this evening.

All eight quarter-final ties take place today, with James Wade taking on Peter Wright and current world champion Gary Anderson facing Dave Chisnall in the afternoon games.

While tonight just after Gurney takes on the world number one, the 16 time world champion Phil Taylor faces old rival Raymond van Barneveld in the final game of the day.