VIDEO: Reaction from Michael Hoey after his second round of the Irish Open at Portstewart

Galgorm Castle’s Michael Hoey was delighted to come through a difficult morning at Portstewart Golf Club on Friday - but played well enough to ensure he would go into third round.

Having shot a four-under par 68 on Thursday, Hoey was unable to better that on Friday, although conditions were testing with a freshening breeze and rain greeting the early morning starters.

Hoey dropped a shot on his front nine - starting at the 10th hole on Friday - to put him three-under at the turn.

An excellent birdie on the sevent was followed by a disappointing bogey, but he recovered well and finished his round with a birdie on the ninth.