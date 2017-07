Northern Ireland’s Michael Hoey is one of five players lucky enough to get an invite to play on the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, hosted by the Rory Foundation, this week at Portstewart Golf Club.

Having just missed out on retaining his full European Tour card last year, Michael has been playing on the Challenge Tour and is starting to rekindle some of the form which saw him win five European Tour titles previously.

Michael Hoey tees off on the 5th hole at Portstewart Golf Club

He is looking to enjoy the event at Portstewart and be there for the full weekend.