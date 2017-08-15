SNOOKER: Tracey’s Bar Veterans Knockout Individual Cup starts tonight

Tonight (Tuesday 15th August) will see the start of the Tracey's Bar Veterans Knockout Individual Cup with all matches the best of three frames.
Preliminary Round (Tonight)
7.30pm (P1) Charlie Conaghan v Danny Wade, (P2) John McDaid v Michael McCafferty.
8.30pm (P3) Dermot Connor v Jim Allen, (P4) Joe Canning v Eddie McColgan.
Thursday 17th August
7.30pm (P5) Joe Cunningham v Tony Sheerin, (P6) Paul Parry v J.Duggan.
8.30pm (P7) Kevin McMenamin v Sean Ferry, (P8) Jim Phelan v Paddy Ryan.
First Round (Monday 21st August)
7.30pm (M1) Barney McAlister v Winner of (P1), (M2) Raymond Barrow v Winner of (P2).
8.30pm (M3) Kieran Doherty v John Campbell, (M4) Tommy Coogan v Winner of (P3).
Tuesday 22nd August
7.30pm (M5) Jim Shiels v Johnny Shiels, (M6) Paddy McGlinchey v Brendan Curran.
8.30pm (M7) Phil Curran v Martin Young, (M8) Andy Quigley v Winner of (P4).
Wednesday 23rd August
7.30pm (M9) Jim Lynch v Tommy Carlin, (M10) Sean McDaid v Winner of (P5).
8.30pm (M11) Paul Ramsey v Pat McLaughlin, (M12) Hugo Duffy v Winner of (P6).
Thursday 24th August
7.30pm (M13) Alan Healy v Hugh McCafferty, (M14) Martin Moore v Winner of (P7).
8.30pm (M15) Dan Shiels v Sean McGlinchey, (M16) Paddy Doran v Winner of (P8).
