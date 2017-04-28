POWERLIFTING: World record breaker Dani

Last weekend saw the best powerlifters from across the globe go head-to-head at the Irish Pro Invitational in Limerick.

And local lifter, Dani Nic Aoidh produced an unbelievable performance, finishing third out of a host of elite competitors, that included lifters from the UK, Europe, US and Canada!

In front of special international referees who were specifically flown in for the event, she walked away with three WPC World records with a Squat of 155kg, Deadlift of 160kg and a total of 402.5kg, all at only 59kg bodyweight!

It proved a highly successful outing for Derry Powerlifting Club, based in Springtown Industrial Estate, as Dani was joined on the platform by Emma Rogan who lifted brilliantly and achieved at PB total.

And Paul Kelly and Billy Hutchison also put in solid performances in the “King of the Deadlift” event.