NW FOOTBALL: Lisahally on fire

The North West interest in this seasons Irish Junior Cup were dealt a blow on Saturday when two of the local clubs were knocked out.

Limavady United/Drummond went down 4-0 at Strathroy Harps, while Institute’s Under 20 lost 4-2 at Finaghy.

In the Premier Division leaders Lisahally had a comfortable 3-0 win at Tullyally, Draperstown kept in touch with a 4-3 home win over Lincoln Courts while BBOB remain bottom after going down 3-1 at Foyle Wanderers.

In the Matt Morrison Junior Cup, Donemana needed penalties to defeat The Heights.

The quarter-final of the City Cup between Ardmore and Claudy Rovers is scheduled for this Saturday, as well as three games in the Premier Division.

While there are full programmess in the First and Second Divisions.

Foyle Wanderers v Drummond

The Magheramason men are hanging in there with a good win last week, they know that they can’t afford any slip ups as they try to make up ground on the top three, they may just be to far off the pace to mount a serious challenge.

The Roesiders were knocked out of the prestigious Irish Junior Cup by one of the favourites to go all the way they can now concentrate on getting some league points on the board but may have to settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Score Draw.

Lisahally v Lincoln Courts

Who can stop the men from Strathfoyle from winning the title?

They are playing with great confidence and scoring plenty of goals and also conceding very few a sign of champions.

The Courts form hasn’t shown much of an improvement since before the break, their sole aim is to get away from the wrong end of the table but this one will be difficult.

Prediction: Lisahally.

Tullyally v Donemana

The home side put up another disappointing performance in last Saturday’s defeat against the league leaders, they are in real danger of being relegated and things must improve quickly.

Donemana had an excellent win in Coleraine last week in the Junior Cup and their league form hasn’t been bad either, they are comfortably in mid table and if they end up there it will have been a decent season, they may get another win in this one.

Prediction: Donemana