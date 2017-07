Tommy Fleetwood admitted he was frustrated by his finish in the third round of the Irish Open at Portstewart.

The Englishman finish on -4 for the day leaving him 11 under for the tournament.

Tommy Fleetwood talks about his third round at the Irish Open on Saturday.

But it could have been better for Fleetwood as he dropped a shot on the last to leave him feeling frustrated at the finish up.

He is hoping for a change of weather now as the tournament enters its final day on Sunday.