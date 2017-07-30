GURNEY SECURES WORLD DARTS SERIES PLACE

Daryl Gurney will continue his emergence on the global stage during August after being invited to compete in the World Series of Darts events in Auckland, Melbourne and Perth.

Gurney was the runner-up on his World Series debut earlier in July at the U.S. Darts Masters in Las Vegas, where he was edged out by Michael van Gerwen in the decider.

A World Championship quarter-finalist and UK Open semi-finalist, Gurney's rise up the rankings and emergence into a genuine contender continued as he reached the BetVictor World Matchplay semi-finals in Blackpool.

Following that run, Gurney has taken the final place in the treble-header of PDC World Series of Darts events next month.

Gurney will firstly compete in the Auckland Darts Masters, presented by TAB and Burger King, from August 11th-13th, before playing in the Unibet Melbourne Darts Masters from August 18-20 and the TABtouch Perth Darts Masters from August 25-27.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have been given another chance in the World Series," said Gurney, who has moved up to a career-high 12th on the PDC Order of Merit.

"I loved every minute of it in Las Vegas and it was great to reach the final and push Michael so hard. To take that into the World Matchplay and do so well has been fantastic too, and I want to keep learning and improving.

"I never thought when I got a Tour Card five years ago that I'd be travelling all over the world but now I've got the opportunity I want to make the most of it.

"I knew coming into the World Matchplay that there was one spot up for grabs still in Auckland, Melbourne and Perth and it was in the back of my mind, but I had to focus on winning my matches and this is a lovely bonus."

The August treble-header will give Gurney the chance to lock horns once more with both his conqueror in Blackpool, Peter Wright, and two-time World Champion Gary Anderson, who the Derry ace defeated in round two.

Legendary 16-time World Champion Phil Taylor, five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld, two-time UK Open & World Grand Prix champion James Wade, Australian stars Simon Whitlock and Kyle Anderson and former World Youth Champion Michael Smith will also compete in each of the three events, alongside regional qualifiers from New Zealand and Australia.

COMPETING PLAYERS (Final Qualifiers TBC)

Auckland Darts Masters, presented by TAB & Burger King

PDC Representatives: Gary Anderson, Peter Wright, James Wade, Phil Taylor, Raymond van Barneveld, Michael Smith, Simon Whitlock and Daryl Gurney

Oceanic Representatives: (Invited Players) Kyle Anderson & Cody Harris

Top two players from 2017 DPNZ Rankings: Rob Szabo & Warren Parry

DPA Qualifier: Corey Cadby (plus three DPNZ Qualifiers from events held August 3-5 at Swanson Memorial RSA)

Melbourne Darts Masters

PDC Representatives: Gary Anderson, Peter Wright, James Wade, Phil Taylor, Raymond van Barneveld, Michael Smith, Simon Whitlock and Daryl Gurney.

Oceanic Representatives

Invited Player: Kyle Anderson

Top three players from DPA World Series Order of Merit: Corey Cadby, Rhys Mathewson & Justin Thompson

DPNZ Qualifier: Cody Harris (plus three DPA Qualifiers from events held July 29-31 in Warilla)

TABtouch Perth Darts Masters

PDC Representatives: Gary Anderson, Peter Wright, James Wade, Phil Taylor, Raymond van Barneveld, Michael Smith, Simon Whitlock and Daryl Gurney

Oceanic Representatives

Invited Player: Kyle Anderson

Top three players from DPA World Series Order of Merit: Corey Cadby, Rhys Mathewson & Justin Thompson

DPNZ Qualifier: Rob Szabo (plus Qualifiers: Adam Rowe, Koha Kokiri + One Player TBC July 29)