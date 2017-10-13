GOLF: Redcastle dedicate North West Inter Club League win to memory of late vice captain

REDCASTLE Golf Club’s victorious 2017 North West Inter Club League team dedicated their win over City of Derry on Sunday to the memory of hugely popular member and vice captain, the late Ben Casey.

Winning team captain, Terry Green explained the thrilling win had proved ‘bitter sweet’ having lost their good friend and team member suddenly earlier last August.

The late former Redcastle Golf Club vice captain, Ben Casey.

The Redcastle team presented a winners’ medal to Ben’s family and, in his acceptance speech, Mr Green dedicated the superb victory to the much loved member who was ‘a great motivation and foremost in the thoughts of the team throughout the match’.

“He was the first name spoken by many at the sealing of the victory and we dedicate the win to Ben’s memory,” he added.

Sunday’s final at North West Golf Club was played in near perfect conditions on the Lisfannon Links in front a passionate support for both teams.

This was the first time both teams and after a hard-fought match it was Redcastle who were triumphant, winning the match 4–3 despite falling behind in the early stages.

For club captain, Patrick Canning it was the perfect end to his year in office as he sunk the birdie putt to seal the victory.

Both team captains, Shane Kelly (City of Derry) and Green (Redcastle) brought their respective teams to the final with high hopes of victory. And Terry led from the front when he produced an excellent early 8/7 win to put the first point on the board for his team.

George Curry levelled the match with another fine 5/3 win while Paul Gillespie again gave Redcastle the advantage winning 4/2.

Conor McKnight won at the 19th hole when holing a long putt to level the match. Category four player, Liam Healey then put Redcastle 3-2 ahead with an excellent 6/5 victory.

City of Derry’s Jason Donnell came onto the 18th green one up knowing that his win was going to be in vain as Redcastle Club skipper, Canning had secured the trophy for Redcastle when winning 3/2 for a 4-3 match winning score.

The winning Redcastle team was Terry Green, Willie Havlin, Damien Tracy, John Murray, Paul Gillespie, Patrick Canning, Liam Healy, Tommy McCauley, Seamus McGeehan and the late, Ben Casey.

Club captain, Mr Canning would like to thank City of Derry Golf Club for their gallant efforts in the final and also the competition organisers for giving up their time to ensure golf in the north west remains in a healthy condition.

City of Derry

Thursday Society

Edwin Leonard had the honour of winning the first Thursday Society outing of the year at City of Derry with a magnificent 42 points playing off a handicap of 19. He was two clear of Greg Hay with Seamus Mc Gee and Liam McCafferty third and fourth respectively.

The Thursday Society results are; 1, E Leonard (19) 42pts; 2, G Hay (11) 40; 3, S McGee (15) 39; 4, L McCafferty (25) 39. Dates for diary - October 19th - £4 entry ,Harry Bryson Trophy (Five places).