DARTS: Gurney misses out on Premier League spot

Waterside darts player Daryl Gurney just missed out in a place in the 10-man line-up for this year’s Premier League Darts.

Gurney, who was knocked out at the quarter-final stages of this year’s PDO World Darts Championships by eventual winner Michael van Gerwen, will be taking part in a number of World Series events.

PDC chairman Barry Hearn announced the 2017 Premier League line-up after an outstanding World Darts Championship final on Monday night.

“The guy who got really close was Daryl Gurney,” admitted Hearn.

“And we’ll be seeing him in some World Series events as he has another year to grow, but we have so much choice that not everybody can get included.

“With the rewards on offer, £400,000 next year for the winners of the World Championships, these kids have got something to go for.”