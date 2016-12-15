DARTS: Daryl Gurney ready for World Championship

Waterside darts player Daryl Gurney takes on Dutch ace Jermaine Wattimena on Sunday in the evening session, of the William Hill World Darts Championship.

After a very impressive year from the Londonderry man, Gurney is determine to make his mark at the sports biggest tournament of the year, at Alexandra Palace, where he has been named as one of the players that could cause a few upsets, and rightly so as he’s now lying 24th in the world Order of Merit rankings.

“I’m feeling very confident both mentally and physically with my game,” he said.

“I have been preparing for months now as this is the biggest tournament of the year and that means, extra practice, extra attention to detail and making sure everything is 100 per cent before I go up on that stage.

“Preparation is key and I have been taking part in more local competitions lately, and the practice and winning has given me lots of confidence.

“This on top of my usual two hours per night has really set me up nicely for this weekend’s game, which I will also prepare for by going to London two days before I am scheduled to play, get myself settled and get more practice in.

“Positive mental attitude means a lot in this game and a quote I tend to focus on is that of Benjamin Franklin: ‘Failing to prepare, prepare to fail’.

“I’m up against a very good player in Jermaine Wattimena in the first round, he’s a fast thrower, which will suit my playing style.

“I will play my own game though, and my focus is entirely on myself, being positive and giving my best performance.

“I cannot wait to experience the adrenaline and the thrill of walking onto that stage with the crowd singing along to my walk on song, Northern Ireland favourite; Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond, there’s no other feeling like it.”

