BOXING: Glenn McCrory excited to unleash ‘Mummy’s Bhoy’ on pro ranks

FORMER WORLD cruiserweight champion, Glenn McCrory is ‘excited’ to finally unleash big-punching Derry man, Sean McGlinchey, into the paid ranks this weekend.

The 24 years-old Creggan pugilist is poised to make his professional debut this Saturday night at the Devenish Complex in Belfast and McCrory predicts big things for the former Oak Leaf clubman.

McCory, who has turned his hand to coaching at his family farm in Culdaff, Co. Donegal, has taken McGlinchey under his wing.

Impressed by his brutal punching power and his willingness to learn and adapt his boxing style, McCrory believes the part-time door man can move along quickly and possibly secure an Irish title within 12 months.

“Since we’ve been together he’s worked really hard and his training ethic has been fantastic,” said McCory who won the IBF world title in 1989.

“He’s trained, listened, done everything and changed his style, he’s shifted a lot of weight and looks a different fighter altogether.

“I’m really, really pleased with him. It’s his debut and a difficult one to get out of the way, but I couldn’t be happier with him and I’m expecting very, very big things from him.”

McGlinchey’s pro debut is against 28 years-old Czech Republic native, Josef Obeslo who has 47 fights under his belt.

However, McCrory reckons his fighter has more than enough in the tank and possesses ‘frightening power’ to easily dispatch his journeyman opponent.

“He’s 25 next week and I think he’s coming to it at a time when he’s had a couple of years after his success in the Commonwealths. He’s had a couple of years where he’s realised it’s not going to happen and I think that’s made him a hungry fighter.

“We can move along quickly and I think we can look for Irish titles within 12 months and then it’s wherever he wants to go. I’m not getting silly or carried away but I would expect him, if he went in with Liam Smith or Billy Joe Saunders to spar tomorrow, I would expect Sean to do really well.

“We’ve changed him about.It’s getting him to box guys his own size and doing what he does, stand taller, getting his balance right and using that power. He’s got tremendous power - he’s got frightening power,” added the Englishman. “It’s getting him to use that power. He’s learned to survive against heavyweights and light heavyweights. Against middleweights he’ll be able to really hurt them.

“I’ve got the body vest on and a big round pad and he’s punching the life out of me. I’m thinking, ‘there’s no way on earth a middleweight could stand that’.”

The former Sky Sports boxing pundit says McGlinchey has been a ‘breath of fresh air’.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air for me because it’s always something I wanted to do, move into training full time. And everything just fitted in nicely. The time was right and I couldn’t have met a nicer kid. It was first of all his personality which attracted him to me before I even watched him box.

“And he’s ticked the boxes. When you’ve looked for heart, desire, training, commitment, he’s just been ticking them all.

“I started getting excited when I saw how strong he was. He’s a very strong boy. He’ll be a super middleweight for this fight and then a middleweight down the line, but I have big hopes that he will give Derry something to shout about.”

