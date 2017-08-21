BOXING: Carl Frampton splits from Cyclone Promotions

Carl Frampton has confirmed he has split from Cyclone Promotions and Barry McGuigan

The relationship between former two-weight world champion Frampton and his promoter is believed to have broken down in recent months.

Frampton confirmed in a statement via social media outlet Twitter he had left Cyclone Promotion.

Frampton (30) was due to fight Andres Gutierrez at the SSE Arena in Belfast last month but the contest was cancelled after the Mexican suffered a freak pre-fight injury in his hotel room.

Frampton had earlier missed the weight for the fight and in the aftermath of the postponement, sources within the Frampton camp indicated that the boxer was not happy with Cyclone and that he was considering leaving.