BADMINTON: Chambers selected for Ireland’s European team

Sinead Chambers has been selected for the Ireland team heading to the European Mixed Team Championships in Lubin, Poland which get underway on February 15th.

Sinead was a member of the team which competed successfully in the Qualifiers in November when Ireland defeated Austria 3-2 (with Sinead partnering Rachael Darragh to a 21-18, 21-16 victory in the Women’s Doubles).

Though two teams will qualify through Group 2 to the quarter finals, Ireland will really have to be on top of their game as they face Sweden in their first match on February 15th and then England in the evening match.

Ireland’s two leading players, Scott Evans and Chloe Magee, lead the team and are joined by Sam Magee, Joshua Magee and Nhat Nguyen while Rachael Darragh and Sara Boyle join Sinead.

Beth competes in Sweden

Alpha’s Beth Stephenson will be in Sweden later this week competing in the Swedish Junior competition.

In the opening round of the Women’s Singles. She faces Matilda Pettersson, who was knocked out of the Swedish Skanska International Under 17 event 21-15 21-13 back in September by Beth’s Alpha club-mate Rebecca Woods.

A win would probably see Beth then meet the No. 6 seed from Belarus Katsiaryna Zablotskaya, who meets Nathalie Wang (Sweden) in her opening match.

Beth is teaming up with Sweden’s Emelie Borgstedt in the Women’s Doubles and her partner will obviously know their Swedish opponents, Olivia Hellman and Matilda Petterson, very well and if they can get through that clash, they may meet the top seeds, Mari Ann Karjus (Estonia) and Tilda Sjoo (Sweden), in the quarter-final.