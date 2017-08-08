WATCH: Managers look ahead to UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship finals

Northern Ireland host the UEFA Women’s U-19 Championship for the next fortnight with eight teams competiting for the title, plus four World Cup U-20 final places.

Sports Editor, Richard Mulligan, spoke to the managers of each team ahead of the opening matches on Tuesday, August 8.

Northern Ireland’s Alfie Wylie, The Netherlands Jessica Torny and England’s Mo Marley share their thoughts.

In Group A today, Northern Ireland will meet Spain at the National Stadium at Windsor Park (7pm) with Scotland taking on pre-tournament favourites Germany at 3pm.

In Group B England face Italy at Mourneview Park, Lurgan and France play Netherlands at Ballymena Showgrounds, both games have 3pm kick-offs.