PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE: Limavady secure league title

Limavady United were crowned league champions last night after they defeated nearest rivals Newry City.

It secured back-to-back league titles for Paul Owens, who have now been promoted to Championship One, regaining senior status for the first time since 2008.

Gary McFadden’s second half strike was enough for the Roesiders as they clinched the title with one game remaining.

After the game, as you would imagine, Roesiders boss Owens was ecstatic with his side winning the league.

“We built a pretty good team last year, that team was dismantled and we had to re build again for this season,” he said.

“It took us until Christmas time to really get into the rhythm that we had in the previous season.

“This league to tough, we know that from last year but Newry made it even harder for us this time.

“Every single point this season was valuable for us, they pushed us all the way and fair play to them for that.

“We were asked so many questions before and during the season but we answered them all so it feels great to actually get there.

“It was far from the best we have played this season; we didn’t play the way that we can play early on.

“We try to play every game the same way, I know a point would have been enough, but we set out to win every game.

“Newry dominated the first half but we still limited them to half chances from set plays.

“We relaxed in the second half, played better football the way we can do and the wee bit of quality got us through.”

On the goal itself the player manager was happy to have contributed to the winner.

It came in the 73rd minute; Owens wonderful through pass picked out the run of McFadden who made no mistake firing past Kieran Gordon in the home goal.

“I picked Benny’s (Gary McFadden) run out, it was a great run to be honest, although he tried the same late in the game and I was shouting at him.

“He took the goal well, he doesn’t get that many but he’s got a few this season, especially at vital times.

“He really deserves extra praise as well as his partner is due to give birth any day as well and he was nervous about that.

“However I’ll enjoy the celebrations plus I can now relax on Saturday and just take everything in.”

Limavady United: Wells, O’Kane, McKeever, Watt, Crown, Carlin, McFadden, Owens, L.Harkin, Hume, McCready.

Subs: Logue, Thompson, Kelly, McLaughlin