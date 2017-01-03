NW FOOTBALL: Sides look for Irish Junior Cup success

North West Junior soccer season returns on Saturday with games in the Irish Junior Cup, City Cup and Matt Morrison Junior Cups, as well as three games in the Premier Division.

There There was success for Ardmore Reserves on Monday, as they came from behind to defeat Roe Rovers Reserves in the Supplementary Cup Final, at Wilton Park.

Jimmy McAllister’s side, who were trailing to Kyle Miller goal at half-time, showed great spirit to lift the club thanks to a second half brace from Declan Crumley.

This weekend the cup action takes centre stage again.

Irish Junior Cup

Strathoy Harps v Drummond

Harps will be confident of progressing especially with home advantage, they know what it takes to win this competition as they secured the trophy a few years ago.

Drummond are one of the better local sides who have always done well in this competition, they will be geared up for this one and might just go through.

Prediction: Strathoy Harps.

Finaghy v Institute Reserves

The home side are having a disappointing campaign, as they currently sit eighth in Division 2A of the Northern Ireland Amateur League.

Sean Friars’ young team will fancy their chances in this time, as they will be hoping to continue their free-scoring form in 2017.

Prediction: Institute Reserves.

City Cup

Ardmore v Claudy Rovers

This quarter final tie has the makings of being a thriller, the home side already out of the junior cup will be determined to go all the way in this one, they have more or less a settled side but results before the break were a little disappointing.

Rovers were flying before the break and they have moved into a challenging position in the league, they have some quality players in their side who are mostly local, home advantage may make the difference.

Prediction: Ardmore.

Premier Division

Tullyally v Lisahally

The Colts biggest challenge for the rest of the season will be trying to beat the drop, they just haven’t produced the football that they are capable of and it is going to be a few tough months coming up.

Lisahally are the form team so far this season they sit at the top of the table with some terrific performances they have goal scorers throughout their side and they should win this one.

Prediction: Lisahally.

Draperstown v Lincoln Courts

The home side have got themselves into a challenging position in the league, it has been a good number of years since they were once one of the best sides in the region could the good times return.

The Courts have had a difficult season so far not helped by losing their manager, they are at the wrong end of the table and must show a big improvement in their future games this one will be difficult.

Prediction: Draperstown.

Foyle Wanderers v BBOB

The men from Magheramason still see them selves in with a chance of winning the title, they showed improved form before the break now can they maintain it in the second half of the season.

Will this be the season that the Old Boys will be relegated, certainly they have a lot of work to do if they are going to avoid the drop, they may get nothing from this game.

Prediction: Foyle Wanderers.