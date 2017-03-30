NW FOOTBALL: Race for title glory heats up

The race for the Premier title is reaching its climax with three teams still in the running.

Ardmore had a fine 2-0 win at Draperstown, a result that leaves them seven points behind leaders Lisahally, with a game in hand.

Claudy Rovers had an impressive 5-1 win over Foyle Wanderers which sees them just one point behind the leaders.

At the other end of the table Tullyally, already relegated, lost 2-0 at Lincoln Courts while BBOB gave themselves a bit of a lifeline with a 6-5 win at Donemana.

There is a full programme in all divisions this Saturday.

Lisahally v Draperstown

The home side suffered a shock exit from the Junior Cup last week when they lost to Drummond so now they can fully concentrate on their challenge for the title. They take on a Draperstown side who have struggled in recent weeks although they made Ardmore fight all the way last Saturday, the home should get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Lisahally.

Drummond v Ardmore

The Roesiders, after being on a bad run, produced one of their better performances in last week’s win over Lisahally, however they are very much involved in a relegation scrap as they sit second from bottom albeit they have games in hand over the other clubs down there.

Ardmore, although in third spot, have a game in hand over the two above them; they had a good result at Draperstown last week where Gareth McFadden scored both goals. This could be close but the visitors are the selection.

Prediction: Ardmore.

Tullyally v Claudy Rovers

Tullyally, already relegate, will give their all in their remaining games; they have had a poor season and must hope that they can bounce back straight away.

Rovers still have everything to play for and with five games remaining they are playing consistently well and should win this one with goals to spare.

Prediction: Claudy Rovers.

Donemana v Foyle Wanderers

This is a massive game for both sides as they are two of six teams that could join Tullyally in the First Division next season. Donemana as highlighted in this column last week continue to ship goals at an alarming rate: six again last week and they have to sort this out.

Wanderers have just three games remaining as they sit joint third from bottom; this being a local derby bragging rights are also at stake.

Prediction: Foyle Wanderers.

BBOB v Lincoln Courts

Another game in the relegation battle. The Old Boys, who looked doomed a couple of weeks ago, have given themselves a lifeline with a couple of victories and they need that to continue.

The Casuals are safe but with local pride at stake they will be fired up for this one and this could end all square.

Prediction: Score Draw.