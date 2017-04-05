NW FOOTBALL: Premier Division title race hotting up

The top three in the Premier Division as expected all won on Saturday.

Leaders Lisahally bounced back from their Junior cup defeat, to beat Draperstwon 5-1 with goals from with PJ Ward and Petie Dougherty scoring two each.

Second placed Claudy Rovers had no problems winning 4-1 at already relegated Tullyally, while Ardmore are still very much in the hunt after a 5-1 win at Limavady United/Drummond where Calvin McCallion scored a hat-trick.

Mid-week games began last night while there are three games scheduled for Saturday.

Congratulations to Roe Rovers and Ballykelly on winning their respective divisions with games to spare.

Premier Division

Donemana v Ardmore

The home side are one of a number of sides who are in the relegation battle, it would be a real disaster after playing well for most of the season that they should bow out of the top division.

Ardmore will be strong favourites to win this one they have the destiny of the title in their own hands if they can win their remaining games it is a tough ask but they are capable of doing it.

Prediction: Ardmore.

Lincoln Courts v Claudy Rovers

The Casuals are clear of the relegation scrap but they will want to finish their season with some good results, they will have to do a bit of rebuilding if they are going to be serious challengers next season.

Rovers have played well all season and with the finishing line in sight they know they can’t have any slip ups, they should win this one but it won’t be easy.

Prediction: Claudy Rovers.

BBOB v Foyle Wanderers

The old Boys know how important this game is as they probably need at least another win to avoid the drop.

Manager Don Olphert will be relying on players of the calibre of Nicky Cooke and Stevie Doherty to perform well.

Wanderers never expected to be in this position but that ten point deduction has hit them hard however they have some quality players in their ranks and that might just be enough to give them the three points.

Prediction: Foyle Wanderers.