NW FOOTBALL: Ardmore look to bounce back

BBOB and Tullyally Colts recorded their first victories of the season as the Old Boys defeated Lincoln Courts 4-2 with goals from Curtis Olphert (2) and one each from Gary Collett and Ryan Lynch with Mark Hamilton scoring twice for the Courts.

Tullyally, thanks to a goal from Andy Cooke, defeated Draperstown.

In the City Cup, Foyle Wanderers travelled to Caw and won 4-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Steven White while Newbuildings United Reserves lost 6-2 to Second Division leaders, Ballykelly.

Limavady United/Drummond had a comfortable 5-1 win over Eglinton with Mark Averill scoring twice and one each from Jason Holmes, Jimmy Crockett and Jamie McLaughlin.

Claudy Rovers were too strong for Limavady Rugby Club, winning 4-0 with Aaron Kerrigan scoring two of their goals.

In the Matt Morrison Junior Cup, Premier Division leaders Lisahally had an impressive 4-0 win at Ardmore with Aidy O’Kane, James Boyd, Jarlath Canning and John Robertson all on target. Institute U20’s cruised to a 7-1 win over Magherafelt Sky Blues Reserves.

There are two games in the Premier Division this weekend, while Tullyally play Ardmore in the City Cup and the Heights will be hoping to entertain Donemana in the Matt Morrison Junior Cup, after last weekend’s postponement.

City Cup

Tullyally v Ardmore

The home side got their first win of the season last week after a good performance against Draperstown, however they will need more performances like that if they are going to get out of the relegation spot

Ardmore suffered their heaviest defeat of the season last week and manager Damien McGee will be looking for a big improvement. They have just fell into a bad run of results but should get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Ardmore.

Matt Morrison Junior Cup

Heights v Donemana

The Coleraine side have a decent record in this competition and are one of the favourites to go all the way. They are having a good season but it has been a while since they won silverware.

Donemana, after a number of good performances, have gone off the rails a bit in recent games which has brought defeats, however with the players at their disposal they will bounce back this might be their day.

Prediction: Donemana.

Premier Division

Claudy Rovers v BBOB

The home side will want to maintain their impressive form going into the Christmas break. They are playing some exciting football and they are scoring plenty of goals with a number of players contributing.

The Old Boys at last got the monkey off their back with their first league win manager Don Olphert will demand more of the same as they try to avoid the drop, this will be tough.

Prediction: Claudy Rovers.

Draperstown v Lincoln Courts

Celtic missed the chance to go second in the table with that shock defeat at Tullyally, they just couldn’t find the net in that one, however they are a more difficult side when they are at home.

Suffered a disappointing loss at BBOB last weekend and they’ll want to bounce back this weekend, but they will find it tough against a decent Draperstown side.

Prediction: Draperstown.