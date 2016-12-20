IRISH LEAGUE: Striker McCarron leaves Institute

Centre-forward Sean McCarron has left Institute.

Despite starting well and scoring in Stute’s opening three games of the season, he couldn’t hold down a regular place in the starting line-up.

Injuries meant he has missed a few games and he was released by the club yesterday (Tuesday).

McCarron confirmed the news on social media saying on Facebook: “Want to wish all the lads at Institute all the best for the rest of the season. Hope they go on and win the league. All top lads and deserve it with the hard work they put in, want to thank them for everything. For me personally it’s all getting back enjoying football and doing what I do best.”