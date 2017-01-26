IRISH LEAGUE: Owens happy Limavady United get a run of league games starting with Tobermore

Limavady United return to league action this Saturday as they face Tobermore United in the Premier Intermediate League at the Showgrounds (KO 3pm).

This is the first fixture in run of four league games in a row, something they haven’t had all season so far.

Tobermore are currently fourth in the league, just one place below United in third although they have played two games more.

In their 13 league games so far this season they have won six, drawn just twice and lost the other five.

They have found the net 20 times in those fixtures but have only conceded 17, the third least in the league.

When the two teams met earlier in the season the game ended all-square with United coming from two goals behind to secure a point in stoppage time. Robbie Hume bagged both goals that day.

At the weekend, Tobermore suffered a shock defeat away at second-bottom Sport & Leisure, going down by a solitary goal.

Ahead of the game United manager Paul Owens is glad to have a run of league games coming up for his side.

“I’ve said from the start of the season that our league campaign has been very stop-start this year,” he said.

“It has been play a couple of league games, then a cup game, then a couple of more league games.

“We haven’t been able to really build any momentum so far with having so many interruptions.

“Hopefully now with this run of games we can get a few league wins put together and move up the table.”

At this vital stage of the season now, Owens knows that his players must be at their best in every game.

“We have 16 league games left this season; these are all massive games for us no matter who we play,” he said.

“I’ve told the players that they need to be fully focused on what we want to achieve come the end of the season.

“From here on in the intensity in training will be stepped up, we want the players to be absolutely flying.

“The new boys that have come into the squad have been told all about last season and that’s something we want to replicate.

“The players will be fully focused from now to the end of the season, we just have to make sure we look after ourselves,” he finished.

Ahead of the game United have a fitness doubt over Connor McCloskey after limping out of last week’s game.