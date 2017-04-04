IRISH LEAGUE: Mistakes come back to haunt Deery’s men

Institute manager Kevin Deery was a frustrated man after his side threw away a 2-0 lead at champions Warrenpoint Town, on Saturday.

The Drumahoe raced to a two goal advantage thanks to goals from Niall Grace and Stephen Curry midway through the first half, but once again their achilles heel came back to haunt them and they conceded bad goals to Conor McMenamin and Stephen Murray before the break.

Then in the second half, Town’s top scorer Murray scored the winner in the 65th minute for Matt Tipton’s side.

“I can’t fault my players for their efforts and quality for large periods of the game, but it’s the same old thing again,” admitted Deery.

“We done a job in the first half-hour and then let it slip through our own fingers. We only have ourselves to blame for the goals we conceded, there’s no point in buttering it up any other way.

“We have to have more mental strength to defend when we have to and not concede sloppy goals. I’m sick highlightening it, both leagues.

“The Championship and the league we are trying to get into are highlighted with a lot of errors, so for us to do better we have to stop making those same errors, but unfortunately we made a couple again at the week and it cost us at least a point.”

Deery’s side will be happy they don’t have to face Warrenpoint again this season, as the Championship title winners have won all four games this campaign against them.

“There’s lots of positives from Saturday’s game, because even at half-time, Warrenpoint would probably have been saying, ‘Listen boys, we are so lucky to be in here with a 2-2 draw’, but we have lost seven games this season and four of them have been against Warrenpoint,” he added.

“To be honest we aren’t really doing an awful lot wrong and we aren’t far away from achieving something.

“There has been lots of positives this season, but it has been frustrating that we have lost to Warrenpoint four times, out of the seven games we have played them, especially as they have been all close games.

“But we have to push on now for the reaminder of the season.”