IRISH LEAGUE: Kevin Deery looking for reaction

Institute welcome back trio Michael McCrudden, Dean and Stephen Curry for this weekend’s home encounter against Armagh City (KO 3pm).

Manager Kevin Deery, who was a very frustrated man following Saturday’s draw at bottom side Annagh United, is expecting his players to show the right attitude for Saturday’s game, which he describes as a ‘must win’ fixture.

“The draw against Annagh definitely felt like a defeat and because of that we have to win on Saturday against Armagh,” he said.

“It’s a game where the boys have to show their real mentality. It’s a case of certain players just going about their business and staying in the shell and accept it, but I’ll not allow that.

“Those players have to show me, show themselves and the supporters what you are all about, they have to show that they are ready to compete and try to get into the team again, don’t just come in this week and have this ‘let’s hope we beat Armagh feeling’.

“I want to see what mind-set certain players have and see what players are available.

“I think this week we’ll probably have a full squad to be honest and I think the extra week off will have helped Dean as well.”

Deery wants his team and defence in particular to get back to basics and do everything they can to keep a clean-sheet this weekend.

“If I cast my mind back I think the last clean-sheet we got was at the Welders and Dean was excellent in the game, so I would like him to get a run and yes he’s been unfortunate with a couple of niggles, so we’ll have to wait and see how he is,” added Deery.

“Either way we need to get back to that sort of performance we put in at the Welders, week in, week out.

“Look Saturday was really disappointing and I don’t think it would matter who we were playing this week, as I’m sure the boys that missed last week’s game will be itching to get back into the team and I expect the players who did play to be looking for a better performance.”