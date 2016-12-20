IRISH LEAGUE: Institute welcome back McCrudden

Institute boss Kevin Deery is keeping his fingers crossed his side can deliver three points at Dergview on Boxing Day.

Deery and his players will train on Christmas Eve and he hopes their recent poor record against the Tyrone men comes to an end.

“We never have an easy game against Dergview, I think since I came to this club every game I have been involved in against them has been a draw, so we are under no illusions that they’ll up their game again on Boxing Day,” he said.

“Yes we’ll have a tough game and Dergview’s result against Warrenpoint probably doesn’t help their confidence.

“They were 2-0 up and you would have thought they would have seen out a two goal lead at home but they didn’t. We go to them now, knowing what Warrenpoint have done but we have to go there and win.”

The Stute gaffer also confirmed that a few tough decisions are going to be made this week with players being informed that they are leaving the club, as he looks to continue to strengthen his squad during next month’s transfer window.

Already waiting in the wings is striker Sammy Morrow, while ex-Derry City and Finn Harps midfielder Raymond Foy could also be linking up with the Drumahoe club, after he held talks with Deery at the weekend.

“Raymond was at the match on Saturday. We spoke after it and he’s keen to come in,” he added.

“We are hoping to get something sorted with him because he brings us something different in midfield.

“We are looking to bring in players with a bit of ‘steel’ and people that know how to go about winning matches, and being a senior player. We need a few of those types of players.

“I feel we probably need another defender and anything after that is a bonus, because that will be our three main areas covered.”

On Boxing Day at Darragh Park, Deery should finally welcome back Michael McCrudden from suspension, after the midfielder missed their last two games because of an administration error by Stute, while Dean Curry is certainly knocking on the door for a recall.

“Mickey is available and everyone else should be alright,” he added.

“I thought people who played against Armagh did enough and Dean will have another week behind him, so we’ll wait and see.”