IRISH LEAGUE: Institute boss admits red card helped his side

Institute boss Kevin Deery was pleased with their 2-0 win over the Holm men but admitted the dismissal of Armagh’s Philip Donnelly helped his side.

Within minutes of the second half came the red card, Gareth Brown scored Stute’s first goal much to Deery’s delight.

“I felt the sending off benefitted us a good bit,” he admitted.

“I said to them at half-time that we probably didn’t play enough football than what we usually do and we sort of got dragged into Marty (Gallagher) playing long balls.

“At times we went a wee bit too direct in the first half but in chances we should have been a goal up or two, Stevie (Curry) was unlucky with one, but we didn’t create enough; but the sending off definitely helped us.

“But after the sending off we showed then the quality that we had on the pitch and we had enough good players to undo ten men. It was always going to be difficult at times but we created enough chances.

“It’s very important, because you know what you are going to get when teams come here. We had bother last week breaking 11 men down, we played 80 per cent of the game in Annagh’s half, but it’s difficult at times and you need a wee bit of quality in the final third and we had it against Armagh on two occasions.

“You are crying out for that in every game, you see if you have that wee end product you’ll win games in this division.”

Deery also confirmed that he didn’t need a team-talk ahead of the Armagh match.

“I felt before the game I didn’t need a team-talk and that’s nice at times,” he added.

“Look the players know themselves that they put in enough hard work that they shouldn’t be dropping points at Annagh and sometimes you don’t have to tell people that.

“We were all disappointed during the week but our attitude on Saturday was spot-on and we fully deserved the three points.”