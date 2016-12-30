IRISH LEAGUE: Honours even at Riverside Stadium

Institute 1-1 Larne

Institute had to settle for a share of the spoils against a battling Larne side.

Both sides had a man sent-off in what was a disappointing affair, at Drumahoe. However the Inver Park men will be delighted to have picked up a point on the road.

As for Stute this was their seventh draw in the league and their fourth in their last five games, which will annoy boss Kevin Deery.

Larne were reduced to ten men after just four minutes as Gary Dorrian was shown a straight red card after lashing out at Ciaron Harkin.

The woodwork came to the visitor’s rescue soon after as Gareth Brown’s close range header, which keeper Joel Madison beaten, clipped the bar on it’s way over.

Larne incredibly took the lead on 17 minutes as substitute Ryan Kane saw his in-swinging free-kick from the left, fizz straight across the six yard box and somehow ended up in the net.

The Inver Park men should have doubled their lead on 40 minutes but Emmett Templeton saw his close range strike saved by Stute keeper Marty Gallagher.

Institute hit the woodwork for a second time right on the stroke of half-time, as Ciaron Harkin some how blasted the ball against the bar when it looked easier to score.

Manager Deery certainly would have had a few harsh words to say at the break, as his side were poor in the opening 45 minutes.

Whatever Deery said it worked as the Drumahoe men did level things on 49 minutes.

In-form winger Jamie McIntyre skipped through a few challenges before his left wing centre was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Chris Rodgers.

Amazingly Stute hit the woodwork for a third time just after the hour mark as Dean Curry’s close range effort, which Madison beaten, came back off the post.

There was a warm round of applause on 71 minutes as Niall Grace came off the bench, to complete a remarkable come-back after suffering a serious head injury in September.

Institute were rightfully reduced to ten men moments later as Ryan Morrow picked up a second yellow card.

Institute: Gallagher, Roddy, McDermott, D Curry, Morrow; S Curry (Grace 71), C Harkin, A Harkin (Pomeroy 90), McIntyre; McCrudden, Brown.

Larne: Madison, McKenna, Buckley, Wilson, Rodgers, Templeton, Dorrian, Hillen, McCabe, Maguire, O’Neill.

Referee: Ken Gibbons.