IRISH LEAGUE: Deery hopes to keep Stute squad intact

Institute manager Kevin Deery wants the transfer window to close as soon as possible.

With midfielder Ciaron Harkin joining Coleraine at the weekend and speculation that the likes of Michael McCrudden, Darryl McDermott, Jamie McIntyre and skipper Stephen O’Donnell all believed to be attracting suitors, Deery is hoping he can keep his squad together after both the Irish League and League of Ireland transfer window’s close in the middle of February.

We want to finish this season at least with all of them, we didn’t manage to do that with Jackie (Ciaron), which was disappointing, so yeah we need this window over us. Kevin Deery

“It has been a wee bit of a headache early doors,” he said.

“I still think most of them are capable of stepping up, but we just ask for a bit more time with them all.

“We want to finish this season at least with all of them, we didn’t manage to do that with Jackie (Ciaron), which was disappointing, so yeah we need this window over us.”

Stute hope to have new signing Raymond Foy cleared and welcome back defender Ryan Morrow for their trip to Lurgan Celtic this Saturday (KO 2pm).

Deery also wants his players not to get ahead of themselves and put next month’s glamour Tennent’s Irish Cup tie at home to Linfield, to the back of their minds and focus on their promote push.

“We have to take confidence from the way we played at Ballyclare; go and try to replicate that performance level again at Lurgan,” he added.

“I don’t think anybody gave us a real outstanding chance going to Ballyclare, they probably thought we were going to fall at the first hurdle again, but we were excellent and that’s all I’m asking the players this week, go and replicate that display again.

“I don’t want them to drop their levels, league games or cup ties, no matter what keep maintaining those levels and put the big tie against Linfield in the back burner until we get six points.”

The 32-year-old boss, while disappointed that Harkin decided to leave Drumahoe, wants the 20-year-old to do well with the Bannsiders.

“We wish him well, he did brilliant for us for a season and a half that I have had him,” he added.

“It’s the next step in his progress in his footballing career, so hopefully he continues to do well and as I said we wish him well.

“The only positive for us is the way we performed without him at Ballyclare Comrades and we have to kick on now.

“Hopefully Raymond Foy comes in and acts as a good replacement for what Jackie offered the team.”