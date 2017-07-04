Search

IRISH LEAGUE: Bet McLean on board as cup sponsor

Pictured at today's launch of the Bet McLean League Cup launch is Paul McLean, Andy Johnston NIFL and Conor McCloskey from Ballymena United.

A three-year sponsorship deal with Bet McLean.com was confirmed at the first-round draw of the NIFL League Cup.

The full first-round draw is as follows: H&W Welders v Armagh City, S&L Swifts v Lurgan Celtic, Dergview v Annagh United and Portstewart v Limavady United.

All first round ties take place on Saturday August 5.

Second-round byes have been handed to Banbridge Town, Tobermore United, Lisburn Distillery, Newry City AFC, Donegal Celtic, Loughgall, Newington, Moyola Park, Queen’s, Larne, Dundela.

The first-round draw is open to clubs finishing fifth or below in last season’s Championship and the Premier Intermediate League clubs, with four ties and the rest handed second-round byes.

The second round will kick off on Tuesday, August 29.