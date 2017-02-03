IRISH CUP: Mindset key for Institute boss ahead of Linfield visit

Linfield boss David Healy isn’t taking anything for granted when his side travel to Championship side Institute.

Healy, who had the Londonderry men watched only a few weeks ago, is expectining a tough afternoon at the Riverside Stadium.

“We’ve had Institute watched. I saw them a number of times last season but their teams has changed dramatically since then,” he said.

“But we’ve done our homework and we know their players. They’ll be given the respect we gave to Lurgan Celtic and Armagh City last year, and rightly so.

“The one thing I do know about their manager Kevin Deery is that he does like young freshness and energy about the team.

“They are in this round because they’ve earned it and I’m sure they’ll fancy us going up there. It should be a good game and I’m sure they’ll fancy their chances.”

The Blues manager admitted he may make a few changes to his team.

“Hopefully we’ll be on our game,” stated Healy. “Jamie Mulgrew will come back in after suspension so hopefully we’ll be bag at it - we’ll need to be. There will obviously be changes because Matty Clarke is suspended. Andy (Waterworth) has played a lot of games recently but I certainly see no hesitation in playing Andy because he is a fit lad and he’s in good form. Other changes may happen but we will be going there as full strength as we can and hopefully doing the business.”

As for his opposite number Kevin Deery he wants his players to go out and enjoy the tie.

“If you are at it, really at it, properly motivated and your mind-set is right, you can play well,” said Deery.

“It’s a game we can look forward to without the pressure we put on ourselves every week.

“We expect to win every game in the Championship and it hasn’t been the case the last couple of weeks, so against Linfield it’s a game we aren’t expected to win and aren’t expected to have any say in the game, but hopefully we can perform as well as we know we can.”