INTERMEDIATE CUP FINAL: Limavady United claim Cup after seeing off Linfield Swifts

Limavady United secured the Intermediate Cup with a handsome victory over Linfield Swifts at Windsor Park.

A brace from hot-shot forward Robbie Hume and a header from captain Hugh Carlin helped United to a 3-1 win, as they completed the intermediate treble, with Craig Memorial Cup and the Premier Intermediate League title already resting in The Showgrounds’ trophy cabinet.

United took a deserved lead in the 15th minute when player/manager Paul Owens produced some magic on the left-flank before picking out Hume, in the centre. The striker headed past Swifts goalkeeper Alex Moore from close range. It was perhaps just as well that Hume found the net, as there appeared to be a clear handball from Linfield’s Thomas McComb just before Owens’ provided the assist.

Linfield Swifts equalised against the run of play in the 39th minute when Ross Clarke collected the ball on the left-flank, before cutting into the box and smashing a shot past Paul Wells from a tight angle.

However, the young Blues weren’t on level terms for long.

The Roesiders regained the lead in first-half stoppage time when a long-throw caused confusion in the Linfield penalty box, with Limavady captain Hugh Carlin steering a header beyond the reach of Moore from 15-yards.

In the 81st minute, with Linfield pressing forward in search of an equaliser, Carlin launched a quick counter-attack which allowed Hume to latched onto a through ball.

The forward burst into the penalty box and steered a low shot past Moore.

Hume’s 43rd goal of the season was enough to secure the Intermediate Cup for the Roesiders.

Limavady can now look forward to taking on the likes of Larne and Portadown in the Championship next season and they will look to grow on the success of this season.

Linfield Swifts: A. Moore; McComb, McCallum, Neale, Scannell; Andrade (60 Corbett) , Glendinning, Taggart (77 Murray), Clarke (HT Carroll); J. Moore, Strain

Subs Not Used: Campbell, Keenan

Limavady United: Wells; McKeever, Watt, Crown, O’Kane; McFadden, Harkin (87 Thomspon), Carlin, Owens (87 McCloskey); McCready (89 McLean), Hume

Subs Not Used: Kelly, McClelland

Ref: Diarmuid Harrigan