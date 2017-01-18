INSTITUTE: Deery closing in on capture of Dergview attacker

INSTITUTE boss, Kevin Deery is hoping to complete the signing of Dergview striker, Kyle Friel-Curran in time for Saturday’s crunch Championship One clash with PSNI at Newforge Lane.

Deery, who feared his talented young side would be picked apart in the January Transfer Window, has been surprisingly active in the market as he looks to strengthen his promotion push.

Experienced striker, Sammy Morrow joined the Drumahoe club from Coleraine while midfielder, Ray Foy has also bolstered Deery’s squad who have lost Ciaron Harkin to the ‘Bannsiders’.

And now Deery is hoping to further enhance his attacking options with the addition of talented frontman, Friel-Curran who was involved in the 2016 Northern Ireland Regions Cup squad alongside ‘Stute men, Ryan Morrow and Gareth Brown.

The ‘Stute boss reckons the former Oxford United man will provide an attacking option and could bring more goals to his side.

“We feel we need another attacking player,” said Deery. “We’re speaking with Dergview in terms of bringing in Kyle Friel,” he confirmed. “That will probably be the only movement for us. But it looks likely that Kyle will be joining us for the remainder of the season at least.

Dergview's Kyle Friel-Curran (right) is closing in on a move to Institute.

“Kyle’s hold up play is excellent and he’s got that bit of quality and can bring people into the game and score goals himself.

“I watched him quite a bit when I was coaching at Trojans and he played for Oxford. It’s another option in the attacking third of the pitch and I hope he comes in and settles in quickly. It gives us good options. I’m a very forward thinking coach and I feel he could add more goals to our game.

“I spoke to Peter Allen (Dergview manager) and he sees the logic in letting him go to play for Institute as he’s a local lad and seems keen enough.

“Hopefully we can get the paperwork done this week. We are trying to have him available for the PSNI game if we get him in and training. I know he played 90 minutes at the weekend so we’ll see how it goes.”

I’m a very forward thinking coach and I feel he could add more goals to our game. Kevin Deery

Following last weekend’s last ditch defeat to Lurgan Celtic, Deery views the next two league games against PSNI and Knockbreda as ‘must win’ games as they attempt to close the gap on leaders Warrenpoint Town before the league splits in two.

“The next two games for us against PSNI and Knockbreda are massive for us now.

“Then we go into the split and play each other home and away and if we’re still withing touching distance those games are six pointers.

“I can’t emphasise how important it is for us to get ourselves back in the mix with wins against PSNI and Knockbreda. We desperately can’t afford to lose any points coming up to the split.”