Honours even at Drumahoe

Carrick Rangers hold a slight advantage over Institute, going into Friday night’s second leg Premiership playoff.

Marty Murray’s away goal from the penalty spot, which cancelled out Michael McCrudden’s opener, may turn out to be crucial

The Londonderry men had the first chance on seven minutes but Stephen O’Donnell’s header from Michael McCrudden’s free-kick, was straight at Rangers keeper Brian Neeson. Institute had to make a change on 31 minutes centre-back Darryl McDermott came on for the injured Raymond Foy.

On 39 minutes a super run by O’Donnell ended with his pass finding Michael McCrudden, but he blasted wide.

The home side deservedly took the lead on 41 minutes as McCrudden was alert enough inside the box and fired home from close range.

Rangers levelled things two minutes later from the penalty spot after Niall Grace was adjuged to have handled the ball inside the box and Marty Murray slotted home from 12 yards.

Carrick's Daniel Kelly and Institute's Stephen O'Donnell

Rangers were inches away from scoring a second goal but Mark Surgenor’s header flew just wide.

Aaron Smyth came to Rangers rescue on 51 minutes as he cleared the ball off the line, after McDermott’s powerful header was goal bound.

Soon after Sammy Morrow had a half chance after Neeson’s mishit clearance fell to the striker, but his shot towards the unguarded goal was well off target.

In the closing stages substitute Declan O’Brien, thought he had won it for Carrrick, but his header was ruled out for offside.

Institute: Gallagher, Roddy, O’Donnell, Scoltock, D Curry, S Curry, Foy (McDermott 31), Grace, McIntyre; McCrudden, Morrow.

Carrick Rangers: Neeson, Smyth, McCulluagh, Taggart (Noble 52), McVey, Surgenuk, Chapman, Murray, Kelly, McNally, McAllister.

Referee: Mr Lee Tavinder