FOYLE CUP: Glentoran ease to win over Donegal boys

GLENTORAN 8 SOUTH DONEGAL 0

Belfast side Glentoran stormed to another convincing victory, defeating South Donegal Schoolboys at a scorching Wilton Park on Tuesday afternoon in the U13 Foyle Cup section.

Glentoran's Joe Hopes sidefoots this close range effort just wide of the upright in the early stages of the under-13 Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup at Wilton Park

So warm was the conditions, the referee had ‘water breaks’ for the young players in both halfs of the game.

That’s 13 goals without reply for the Glens with a 5-0 victory over Limavady on the previous day in their opening encounter.

The slick Belfast side outplayed their Donegal opponents from the kick off and only for the superb goalkeeping of Donegal’s Josh Collier in the first quarter, could have been a few goals in front.

Glens’ Calum Marshal opened the scoring after 16 minutes, running onto a through ball and toe-poking past the helpless keeper.

South Donegal lose their goalkeeper Josh Collier after a clash

Donegal lost their young talisman netminder on twenty minutes after a head injury and with an outfield player donning the gloves, the Glens went on to hit three more goals without reply before the half time whistle.

Further goals in the second half saw the scoreline increase to seven with a depleted Donegal being overrun by a well drilled and effective Glens side.