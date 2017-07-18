FOYLE CUP: Aileach score three against Tristar

AILEACH 3 TRISTAR 0

An early goal in the first minute from Aileach striker Paddy Curran was the boost the home team needed against a slick Tristar side in this under-16 Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup clash at Inch Island.

Aileach's Conor Clifford clears his line despite the close attention of two Tristar players during their under-16 Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup game

In a tightly fought encounter, slick passing, tough tackling and no nonsense defending was the order of the day with both midfields in commanding form throughout.

Aileach midfield duo Conor Clifford and Killian O’Rourke linked up well and kept Tristar attacks to a minimum while forwards Paddy Curran, Jack Reid and Jack Canning were a thorn in the side of the Tristar defence.

Excellent work from Aileach winger Gerry McKinney produced dividends when his long through ball was slotted home by Jack Reid just before half time to put Aileach two in front.

An even second half saw Derry side Tristar launch some long balls but Aileach defensive pair of Matt Stephenson and Pol McGrory dealt adequately with any danger. And it was Aileach who closed the game out when Paddy Curran slotted home early in the second period.

Aileach players celebrate their second goal

Man of the match, Aileach’s Jack McClean gave a sterling performance and is one to watch out for in this section.