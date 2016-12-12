Former Derry City defender signs for Canadian side Ottawa Fury

Former Derry City F.C. defender, Shane McEleney, has signed for Canadian team, Ottawa Fury.

Ottawa Fury are managed by Paul Dalglish whose father is Liverpool legend, Kenny Dalglish.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper, Bruce Grobbelaar, is also a coach with the Canadian outfit.

McEleney, 25, said signing for the club left him “overwhelmed” and added that he was excited about the new season.

“I’m overwhelmed to be signing with Ottawa Fury FC, I can’t wait to get started,” McEleney told the club’s official website.

“I needed a change in my career and when I spoke to Paul [Dalglish] about his plans for the club’s USL debut season in 2017 it got my attention from the get-go..

McEleney added: “His enthusiasm for the coming season was just what I wanted to hear.

“I’m excited to say the least and looking forward to meeting the players, staff and fans come February. Let’s hope the 2017 season is a memorable one.”

McEleney played for Derry City F.C. when they won both the League of Ireland First Division title (2010) and the F.A.I. Cup (2012).

The tall central defender left Derry City F.C. for rivals St. Patrick’s Athletic in 2015.

Ottawa Fury play in the United Soccer League (U.S.L.).