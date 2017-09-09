FOOTBALL: Welders win five goal thriller

H&W Welders 3-2 Institute

Institute let slip the lead twice before suffering a disappointing loss at Harland & Wolff Welders.

Paddy McLaughlin's side seemed to be out muscled in the second half and their achilles heel of poor defending from set-pieces came back to haunt them.

The visitors started on the front foot and they thought they had taken a 11th minute lead but Jamie Dunne's goal was rightfully chalked off for offside.

Moments later Stephen Curry, who had switched wings with Dunne, cut in from the left before seeing his 25 yard drive superbly tipped over by Welders keeper Jason Craughwell.

From Aaron Harlin's resulting left wing corner, centre-back Mark Scoltock, saw his close range glancing header flash just wide.

The deadlock was deservedly broken on 32 minutes as Niall Grace's super first time pass released Stephen Curry down the left and his inch perfect cut-back found McCrudden, who gleefully fired home from close range.

With their tails up 'Stute went close to adding a second but Grace and McCrudden were both denied.

As for the home side their real only threat came from Gareth McKeown's long throw-in's into the 'Stute box, but both Caoimhin Bonner and Mark Scoltock dealt with all the high balls.

Welders levelled things on 48 minutes as Craig Harris' 30 yard thunderbolt flew past 'Stute keeper Martin Gallagher.

Minutes later the Waterside men went back in front as Scoltock's deflected shot inside the ball, fell to McCrudden and he made no mistake from close range.

Gary Smyth's men levelled again on 56 minutes as centre back Scott McMillan headed home Chris Middleton's teasing right wing free-kick.

Amazingly the home side scored what turned out to the winner on 63 minutes as Ross Arthur turned the ball home after David Rainey's centre was flicked on by Dan McMurray.

As Institute pushed forward for a leveller they never really tested Craughwell, then they were amazingly reduced to ten men on 88 minutes.

Grace seemed to try and hurdle over McMurray's heavy challenge, but referee Ivan Boyce incredibly showed the 'Stute man a straight red card.

H&W Welders: Jason Craughwell, Scott McMillan, William Armstrong, Garth McKeown, Dan McMurray, Craig Harris, Chris Middleton, Brandon Nelson, Lukasz Gwiazda, Ross Arthur's, David Rainey.

Institute: Martin Gallagher, Ryan Morrow, Caoimhin Bonner, Mark Scoltock, Dean Curry (Gareth Brown 71); Aaron Jarvis (Ronan Wilson 65), Aaron Harkin (Caoimhin McCallion 65), Michael McCrudden; Jamie Dunne, Niall Grace, Stephen Curry.

Referee: Ivan Boyce.